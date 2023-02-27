Tom Sizemore's family deciding end of life matters, rep says

Tom Sizemore is seen here in 2014 in Park City, Utah.

 Victoria Will/Invision/AP

The family of actor Tom Sizemore is currently "deciding end of life matters" following an update from doctors, according to a statement CNN received Monday evening from Sizemore's manager Charles Lago.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," the statement said.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn, Kevin Flower and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

Tags