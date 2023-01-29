Tom Verlaine, founding member of seminal New York punk band Television, died Saturday at age 73 "after a brief illness," according to a news release from Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's former partner Patti Smith.

Verlaine died "peacefully" in New York City, "surrounded by close friends," according to the release. The guitarist, raised in Wilmington, Delaware, was "noted for his angular lyricism and pointed lyrical asides, a sly wit, and an ability to shake each string to its truest emotion," the release added.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

