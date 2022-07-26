Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," died Tuesday, according to his representatives. He was 77.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," Frank Bilotta and Renee James, Dow's managers, announced in a statement. "Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him.

