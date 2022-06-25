Revelers gathered in their finest togas for Friday's first day of the weekend "OUT in the Wild" pride celebration at Chehaw Parks & Zoo. Some danced to disco music, while others simply relaxed and were pampered at the first event by the newly formed Out and About Proud group in Albany.
Staff Photo: Tara Fletcher
