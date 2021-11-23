Tori Spelling explains why husband Dean McDermott not in family Christmas photo By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott attend the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dean McDermott didn't make his family's holiday card photo shoot.His wife, actress Tori Spelling, shared the card on her Instagram Monday and explained why.The photo showed her and the couple's five children. "It's that time again," the caption on the photo began. "And it's a winter wonderland at my house!"It was noted in the comments that her husband was absent, further fueling reported speculation that the pair have hit a rough patch in their marriage, which was amplified in June when she shared during a SiriusXM interview that they were sleeping in separate beds. But Spelling had a simple explanation for her husband not joining her and their kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and 4-year-old Beau."Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada," she wrote in the comments in response to one of her followers.The couple, who met on set of the Lifetime film "Mind Over Murder" in 2005, have been married since 2006.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 