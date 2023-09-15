Tory Lanez denied bail while appealing Megan Thee Stallion shooting conviction

Tory Lanez, seen here in 2022, has reportedly lost an attempt to be free on appeal while he seeks to overturn his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

 Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Tory Lanez has lost an attempt to be free on appeal while he seeks to overturn his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

He was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of the “Savage” artist, who was his friend at the time.

