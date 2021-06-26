NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The official trailer for the IMDb TV Original “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” is available now. The five-part docuseries follows five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success.
Through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage, viewers will get a backstage pass experience into the life of the country music superstar. All episodes of “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” will premiere on Aug. 6, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.
“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”
“This series underscores Luke’s unique and inspiring ability to handle every personal tragedy with grace and every professional success with humility, inspiring audiences to do the same,” Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, said. “We are honored that IMDb TV is the home for this moving, never-before-seen look at Luke’s world.”
“Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” is executive produced by Luke Bryan, Kerri Edwards, and Ryan Schmidt, in association with Endeavor Content and Peanut Mountain Productions. Michael Monaco of FlyHi Films also serves as an executive producer and directs.
Additionally, fans can shop Luke Bryan’s Amazon Music store to find CDs, vinyl, and exclusive merchandise items they cannot find anywhere else, including a tee specific to each state.
IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. Always entertaining. Always Free. To learn more about IMDb TV, visit www.amazon.com/imdbtv and follow @IMDbTV.
