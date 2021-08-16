...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Wakulla,
Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole and Terrell.
* Through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern panhandle
are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally higher
amounts of 12 inches possible. For southeast Alabama and southwest
Georgia, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with
locally higher totals in a short period of time. These amounts may
lead to areas of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Travis Barker, Blink-182 drummer, takes first flight since deadly 2008 plane crash
Travis Barker has flown on a plane for the first time since he survived a deadly plane crash 13 years ago, TMZ reports.
According to the online outlet, the Blink-182 drummer took a flight to Cabo, Mexico from Los Angeles with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, on Saturday.
Photographs obtained by TMZ appear to show Barker disembarking Kylie Jenner's private jet in Cabo.
The 45-year-old star has not traveled by air since 2008 when his business jet to Van Nuys, California crashed, killing his security guard, Charles Still, and his assistant, Chris Baker, as well as the plane's two pilots.
Barker was critically injured, with third-degree burns on 65% of his body, he told the Guardian in 2015.
CNN has reached out to Barker's representatives for comment.
In 2015, Barker revealed that spending months in the hospital, enduring countless surgeries and skin grafts after the crash, took a toll on his mental health and he contemplated ending his life.
"I stayed in burn centers for, like, the next four months," he told ABC News at the time, adding: "That feels like hell."
The father-of-two said visits from his children ultimately pulled him out of the dark place. "I tell my children, 'When you're ready to fly, I'm ready to fly,'" he said in the ABC interview.
In June this year Barker announced that he was considering a return to air travel after over a decade, tweeting: "I might fly again."
