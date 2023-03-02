...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 10 PM
EST /9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Travis Scott and his lawyer expected to meet with NYPD next week after assault accusation
Musician Travis Scott and his lawyer are expected to meet with officials at the New York Police Department after the rapper was accused of assault at a New York City club early Wednesday morning, a law enforcement official confirms to CNN.
CNN previously reported that police are investigating allegations that Scott assaulted a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage to sound equipment at Nebula, a nightclub in mid-town Manhattan.
No charges have been filed in the incident, and Scott has not been named as a suspect.
A representative for Scott told CNN on Thursday: "Legal counsel for Travis are actively working with the authorities and remain confident that Travis will be vindicated once all is said and done."
"Any statements about the incident involving Travis are clearly an attempt to sensationalize what is nothing more than a misunderstanding," the statement added.
Mitchell Schuster, Scott's attorney, previously told CNN on Wednesday that the incident was "clearly a misunderstanding" and that they were cooperating with the police.
Scott is currently facing multiple lawsuits relating to the incident at his Astroworld Festival in Houston back in 2021 that left 10 people dead and dozens injured. Scott has denied legal liability.