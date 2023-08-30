(CNN) — Travis Scott is gearing up to again take the stage nearly two years after the Astroworld tragedy, his ill-fated Houston concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured in 2021.

On Wednesday, the rapper announced that his “Utopia – Circus Maximus” tour will kick off on October 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina and culminate in Toronto, Canada in December after playing in a total of 28 North American cities, according to a news release.

0
0
0
0
0