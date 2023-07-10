Travis Scott announces ‘Utopia’ livestream from Egyptian pyramids

Rapper Travis Scott, seen here in Cannes in May, announced he will be livestreaming from the Egyptian pyramids his upcoming album “Utopia.”

 Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

(CNN) — Travis Scott is heading to Egypt and you can join him.

The rapper tweeted about an upcoming livestream from the Egyptian pyramids to unveil his “Utopia” album.

