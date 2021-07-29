Travis Scott drops surprise new Fragment merch

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, peak heat index values of 108 to
112 expected both this afternoon and Friday afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, and the Big Bend of Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
this morning to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this evening. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Travis Scott has dropped surprise new Fragment merchandise.
It comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1's. Scott announced the collection with in a video post to Instagram, which features Hiroshi Fujiwara, Fragment's creator.
In the video, Scott is seen answering a call inside a phone booth in the pouring rain.
"It was just my imagination. Well... a Fragment of it @fujiwarahiroshi @cactusjack @jumpman23" he captioned the video.
The surprise collection features an assortment of graphic tees with colorful graffiti, sweatshirts and jackets.
There are also accessories including hats, bags, socks, key chains and a rug.
Prices range from $24 for a keychain to $925 for a leather letterman jacket.
The collection is available now on Scott's website.
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Travis Scott for Fragment will be on sale globally August 13.
