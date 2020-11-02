Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account after posting a picture of himself dressed as Batman for Halloween.
Some fan reaction to the costume was mixed.
Scott had posed in a chocolate-brown Batman suit, next to matching cars and luggage.
By Sunday morning, his Instagram account was deleted.
A representative for Scott told CNN the Halloween reaction had nothing to do with his decision to delete his account. At this critical time in our culture, he's taking a break from social media to focus on his family and hopes to encourage his fans to do the same, the representative said.
Scott is also working on a concert event with Fortnite and recently had a meal collaboration with McDonald's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.