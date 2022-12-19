departure.jpg

Departure invite southwest Georgia Journey fans to sing along to all the band’s hits when the tribute band performs at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Jan. 28 in a 7:30 p.m. show.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — Classic rock heroes Journey are often imitated ... and few do it better than the tribute band Departure.

A labor of rock and roll love replicating the energy, sound and feel of the ’80s super group, Departure invite southwest Georgia Journey fans to sing along to all the band’s hits when the tribute band performs at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Jan. 28 in a 7:30 p.m. show.

Tags