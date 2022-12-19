ALBANY — Classic rock heroes Journey are often imitated ... and few do it better than the tribute band Departure.
A labor of rock and roll love replicating the energy, sound and feel of the ’80s super group, Departure invite southwest Georgia Journey fans to sing along to all the band’s hits when the tribute band performs at the Albany Municipal Auditorium Jan. 28 in a 7:30 p.m. show.
Building on more than 15 years of tribute to Journey, Departure have become one of the most respected tribute bands in the nation by focusing on the minute details of Journey’s performance that made the band great.
Each of the five band members are veteran musicians and pride themselves on delivering a concert-styled stage show that is highly both and memorable for audiences of all ages.
Featured lead vocalist Brian Williams has a powerful singing voice, flawlessly matching Steve Perry’s vocal range and style. Departure also take fans back to the early Journey years, when Gregg Rolie was lead singer.
Joel Hayes joins in keys, lead vocals and rhythm guitar for the tribute band.
Departure’s performances provide audiences a two-hour concert-styled experience, highlighting all the hit songs that everyone knows and loves. Fans will leave feeling that they have watched a Journey concert during the ’70s and ’80s, when the band was at the top of its game. Departure’s performance is professional, family-friendly, and highly engaging for all audiences. Everything heard during their performance is live, highlighting the harmonies of five vocalists; no pre-recorded tracks are used.
Performing more than 100 shows annually, Departure brings the very best of Journey to audiences of all ages.
Tickets are on sale now at the Albany Civic Center.