...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM
EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday
morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Tribute to Sinéad O’Connor appears on Irish hillside ahead of funeral
(CNN) — An installation paying tribute to Sinéad O’Connor has appeared on an Irish hillside in Bray, the town where her funeral will be held on Tuesday.
The tribute to the singer, who died last month at age 56, features white letters, reading “ÉIRE SINÉAD,” with a heart emoji between the two words. With letters measuring 30 feet tall, it represents a dramatic sight on the grassy clifftops, with the sea behind.