(CNN) — An installation paying tribute to Sinéad O’Connor has appeared on an Irish hillside in Bray, the town where her funeral will be held on Tuesday.

The tribute to the singer, who died last month at age 56, features white letters, reading “ÉIRE SINÉAD,” with a heart emoji between the two words. With letters measuring 30 feet tall, it represents a dramatic sight on the grassy clifftops, with the sea behind.

