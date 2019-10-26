ALBANY — Music so nice, he’s gonna do it twice.
Country superstar Travis Tritt, who played a sold-out show at the Albany Municipal Auditorium in February of this year, has signed to make a return appearance Jan. 31, officials with promoter Six String Southern Productions and Municipal Auditorium management company Spectra Entertainment announced.
The Grammy-winning Grand Ole Opry member, who’s sold more than 30 million albums in a career that spans 30 years, will again bring only his trusty guitar to the AMA stage, adding anecdotes and stories about his music for an intimate, up-close-and-personal performance that will allow local fans another chance to see Tritt perform some of his greatest hits. For those who missed that initial opportunity, the solo acoustic performance brings an intimacy to such hits as “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “Modern-Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” and “Best of Intentions.”
Tritt, a native of Marietta, has melded the country/Southern rock/blues that informed his musical upbringing in Southern honkytonks into his own brand of country that struck a cord with fans whose support propelled him to superstar status. Part of the so-called “Class of ’89” that includes fellow Nashville standouts Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson, Tritt has racked up two Grammys and four CMA Awards.
Tritt’s 11 studio albums — seven of which have been certified Platinum or Multiplatinum — have included dozens of singles that made their way onto the country music charts, including 19 that entered the Top 10.
Reserved seat tickets, which start at $45, went on sale Friday. They are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Albany Civic Center Box Office.