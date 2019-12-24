ALBANY — As you listen to Christmas songs and carols, there are stories you may not know behind the lyrics and melodies.
Here are some of those stories for these 12 Songs of Christmas.
What Christmas song recorded by Bing Crosby was banned for a time in Great Britain?
“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” was recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943. With lyrics by Kim Gannon and music by Walter Kent, it was intended to be a tribute to service personnel fighting in World War II. While it was popular with U.S. service members at home and abroad and earned Crosby his fifth Gold Record, the BBC banned its broadcast in Great Britain out of fear that its lyrics would lower moral among British troops.
Which Christmas carol was written for another holiday?
When “Jingle Bells,” with the original title “One Horse Open Sleigh,” was first published in 1857, it was supposed to be a Thanksgiving tune. Decades afterward, it became associated with Christmas, even though Christmas is never mentioned in the lyrics.
In the carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” how many gifts does True Love give?
Cumulatively, 364. Over the 12 days, True Love would have given 12 partridges in pear trees, 11 pairs of turtle doves, 10 sets of three calling birds, etc. The 12 days start with Christmas Day and end Jan. 5.
What is odd about the English carol “I Saw Three Ships”?
The lyrics say the three ships are seen sailing into Bethlehem, which is 20 miles away from the nearest large body of water, the Dead Sea. Some think the “ships” are the camels that brought the Magi to see Jesus, since camels have been referred to as “ships of the desert.”
When was “Good King Wenceslas” a king?
He only became a king after his death. Roman Emperor Otto conferred the title upon him posthumously. Wenceslas (921-935) was duke of Bohemia during his brief lifetime.
For what musical instrument was “Silent Night” written?
Franz Xaver Gruber wrote it for the guitar. It was first performed on Christmas Eve 1818 at St Nicholas Church in Oberndorf in present-day Austria. The church’s organ had been damaged by a flood (floods eventually destroyed the church) and the priest, Father Joseph Mohr, asked Gruber to write a melody for guitar accompaniment to go with lyrics the young priest had written two years earlier.
“Silver Bells” is another Christmas song associated with Bing Crosby, but what traveling buddy of his was the first to sing it in a motion picture?
Bing Crosby recorded the song in October 1950, a few months before Bob Hope, his “Road to …” film series co-star, sang it in 1951’s “The Lemon Drop Kid.” The song’s original title? “Tinkle Bells.”
What Christmas song first reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart a quarter-century after it was released?
That just happened this month when Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. A yuletide standard since it was originally released in October 1994, it has charted every Christmas season since its release. Last Christmas, it set a record for Spotify downloads in one day.
Dan Fogelberg’s 1980 song “Same Old Lang Syne” is an autobiographical ballad of a chance meeting he had with a former girlfriend on a snowy Christmas Eve in the mid-1970s. What detail did she say was wrong?
Jill Anderson Greulich, who confirmed she was the old flame after Fogelberg’s death in 2007, said he got the eye color wrong (hers are green). She said in one interview that Fogelberg later told her he used blue for her eyes because it worked with his rhyme scheme.
Which Christmas carol shows up in Charles Dickens’ novel “A Christmas Carol”?
It was “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” In the first stave, a young caroler has the misfortune to encounter Ebenezer Scrooge: “The owner of one scant young nose, gnawed and mumbled by the hungry cold as bones are gnawed by dogs, stooped down at Scrooge’s keyhole to regale him with a Christmas carol; but, at the first sound of ‘God bless you, merry gentleman, May nothing you dismay!’ Scrooge seized the ruler with such energy of action, that the singer fled in terror, leaving the keyhole to the fog, and even more congenial frost.”
Singing cowboy Gene Autry hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Chart at Christmas 1949 with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” What connection did the writer of the song, Johnny Marks, have with Robert L. May, the writer of the story on which the song was based?
Johnny Marks and Robert L. May were brothers-in-law. May wrote the story for Montgomery Ward, which each Christmas put out a give-away coloring book for kids. Store officials wanted their own story. The red-nosed reindeer was reportedly originally rejected because a red nose was associated with alcoholism, but the book’s illustrations overcame that objection. Autry’s song sold 2.5 million copies its first year and was the No. 2 top-selling record for decades.
What Christmas carol has its roots in the despair of the U.S. Civil War?
“I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” is based on the poem “Christmas Bells,” written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow on Christmas Day in 1863, a month after his son was seriously injured in the Civil War. It was published two years later and had been set to music by 1872. It ends on the optimistic note that despite the violence and hate of the moment, right and peace would prevail — a message that still has relevance today.