ALBANY -- The Cancer Ties Fall Event and Charity Golf Classic will take on a new look this year as organizers of the annual event change the format of the fundraiser in an effort to help more people in the region who are battling cancer.
The first significant change is that the Fall Event and Golf Classic have been combined into a huge two-day extravaganza, scheduled Sept. 19 and 20 at Doublegate Country Club.
"The spring is generally saturated with golf tournaments, and we didn't want (golfers who participate in charitable events) to have to make a choice," Cancer Ties Executive Director Carrie Hutchinson said. "We decided to move the tournament to the fall, and it just made sense to have it in conjunction with our other big event.
"We had a great first year holding the tournament at Doublegate last year, so we're hoping for the same kind of response this year."
The Sept. 19 Fall Event will feature fine dining, a cash bar, raffles and a silent auction. Live entertainment will be provided by two of the area's favorite bands, the Kinchafoonee Cowboys and GrandVille.
The Charity Golf Classic will be played Sept. 20 at the Doublegate Country Club course. The four-man scramble tees off at noon. Registration, and a pre-event lunch, begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Austin's Firegrill, Locos Grill & Pub and Stewbo's.
The other big change in the format of the 2019 Cancer Ties fundraiser is that a single recipient will not be chosen to receive proceeds from this year's series of events, which includes "satellite events" that have been held at various times throughout the year leading up to the Fall Event/Charity Golf Classic. Organizers say they are changing the format in an effort to help more cancer patients in the region. In the past, a single cancer victim, including Cancer Ties founder Sam Shugart, has been the recipient of proceeds.
"There are just so many people in our area who are in need," Hutchingson said. "We decided to join forces and see if we can have an impact on more victims of cancer. There are some specific people that we intend to help, but there are just so many people that we feel we can help."
Hutchinson said the proceeds donated to cancer victims will include funds raised at the Fall Event, the Charity Golf Classic, and satellite events held at Austin's, Loco's and Harvest Moon restaurants.
Tickets for the Cancer Ties Fall Event are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Individual golfers may register at $125, or $500 per team. Tickets may be purchased at Austin’s Firegrill, Harvest Moon, Locos Grill & Pub and Merry Acres Inn. Purchasers may also buy tickets online through the Facebook Event Page or EventBrite.