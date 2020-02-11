ALBANY — Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and love is in the air. But perhaps not as many flower bouquets.
From 2008 to 2018, the marriage rate in the United States dropped, as did the rate of divorce, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
How Valentine’s Day became associated with love, romance and marriage is up for debate, though the Library of Congress says it may spring from the medieval idea that birds choose their mates on Feb. 14.
“During the Middle Ages, lovers recited verse or prose to one another in honor of the day,” the LOC says. “The Nuremberg Chronicle (published in 1493) is believed to contain the first in-print mention of St. Valentine, though his role as patron saint of lovers was not mentioned.”
Still, today the date is associated with romance and, by extension, marriage. It’s often one of the most popular days of he year for couples to exchange vows.
The rate for 2018 was 16.6 per 1,000 U.S. women, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. That was a significant decline from 2008, when the marriage rate was 17.9. The Census Bureau reckons the marriage rate for the U.S. as being based on the number of women age 15 and older who wed in the 12 months prior to the survey.
Divorces decreased at a greater rate during the 10-year period. The divorce rate in 2018 was 7.7, down from 10.5 in 2008. Georgia ranked No. 31 in the nation with a 2018 marriage rate of 16.2 down sharply from 18.9 in 2008, when the state ranked No. 21 in the country.
Utah maintained its spot as the “marryingest” state in the country with a 2018 marriage rate of 23.1, even though that was a huge drop from its national-leading 28.4 rate a decade earlier.
The least likely state to walk down the aisle in during 2018? There was a tie between Maine and Connecticut, which each had a marriage rate at 13.2. Maine had ranked No. 39 in 2008, and Connecticut was No. 42 that year.
Reflecting the national trend, divorces were down in Georgia. The divorce rate was 8.1 in 2018 for a national rank of No. 34 (tied with Virginia). Georgia’s rate was 11.7 in 2008, when it ranked No. 17 in a tie with Colorado.
The most likely place to be divorced in 2018 was Arkansas, where 13 out of 1,000 women divorced in the 12 months leading to the report. That comes despite the fact that Arkansas’ rate declined from the 14.1 that ranked it No. 4 a decade earlier.
The least likely state to see a marriage dissolve in 2018 was North Dakota, with a divorce rate of 4.7.
Meanwhile, less than half of men and women in the United States were married to anyone in 2018.
Out of the nation’s population of 129.97 million males ages 15 and older in 2018, 49.3% were currently married, while 9.5% were divorced, 2.6% were widowed and 1.6% were separated. Still, more men had walked down the aisle than not, since 37% had never been married.
For the 136.35 million U.S. women in 2018, 46.3% were currently married, 12.1% were divorced, 8.7% were widowed and 2.2% were separated. Women who had never been married comprised 30.7% of the population.
Fewer than half of Georgians of both sexes were married in 2018, the Census Bureau reported.
Out of 4.39 million women age 15 and older in the state, 44.2% were currently married in 2018, with 12.7% divorced, 8.2% widowed and 2.5% separated. The never-married segment was higher than the national average at 32.4%.
For 4.06 million Georgia men 15 and older in 2018, 48.4% were currently wed, while 11.3% were divorced, 5.4% were widowed and 2.2% were separated. Men who had never married also exceeded the national average at 37.8%
While the marriage rate has been declining, a majority of Americans and Georgians aren’t afraid to walk down the aisle at some point.
Nationally, 48.05 million men 15 and older in 2018 had never been married. Of the 81.92 million men who had been wed, 61.93 million were one-timers, 15.64 million had gone to the altar twice and 4.36 million had exchanged rings three or more times.
For the women 15 and older in the U.S., 41.88 million had never been married, compared to 94.67 who had exchanged vows. Of those, 71.41 had been married once, 18.11 million went to the altar twice and 4.95 million found three or more was the charm.
In Georgia, 2.97 million women had been married in 2018 and 1.42 million were lifelong singles. Of those who had taken gone to the altar, 2.17 million did it once, 613,865 had been married twice and 186,347 exchanged rings three or more times.
For Georgia men, 2.53 million had been married in 2018, with 1.53 million avoiding the altar. Of those who had exchanged vows, 1.83 million had done it once, 528,429 returned to the altar a second time and 169,332 had been married three or more times.
