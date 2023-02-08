ALBANY -- Saturday is 2-1-1 Day, in recognition of the free, user-friendly phone number that serves 90% of America's population, and connects some 16 million people a year to critical resources, information and services.

In Albany, Dougherty County and 12 surrounding counties, more than 3000 people turned to 2-1-1 for help last year, Cindy Wisham, community impact director with United Way of Southwest Georgia, said in a news release.