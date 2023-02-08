ALBANY -- Saturday is 2-1-1 Day, in recognition of the free, user-friendly phone number that serves 90% of America's population, and connects some 16 million people a year to critical resources, information and services.
In Albany, Dougherty County and 12 surrounding counties, more than 3000 people turned to 2-1-1 for help last year, Cindy Wisham, community impact director with United Way of Southwest Georgia, said in a news release.
"People called to find resources for meeting basic needs, like heating or utility assistance, emergency help, or to find the closest food bank," Wisham said. "They also called for everyday information, to find out where to take their child for after-school care or prescription assistance."
But 2-1-1 does more than connect people with help. It also takes the "pulse" of communities and help community leaders know where work needs to be done.
When someone dials 2-1-1 (for free), the call is routed to the local 2-1-1 Center. It is answered by a community navigator specialist, who discerns the caller's need, then searches a comprehensive database of relevant human service referrals. The 2-1-1 community navigator explains how to access those services.
United Ways have been long-standing supporters and the national leader of the 2-1-1 movement in Partnership with AIRS (Alliance of Information and Referral Services). As the largest private funder of the 2-1-1 network, United Ways continue to strengthen and support 2-1-1 as another way to build stronger communities and create opportunities for all.