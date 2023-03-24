Blessed with an A-plus creative pedigree that includes the director of "Hamilton," writer of "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" and songwriters behind "Frozen," "Up Here" joins the growing list of musical series, in what amounts to a young-adult version of "Inside Out." The show, however, isn't as good as its auspices, and the music can't mask the thinness of the story, translating into a pretty flat episodic rom-com, just with a better-than-average beat.

Adapted from the musical by the husband-and-wife team of Robert Lopez (a member of the exclusive EGOT club) and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (in addition to "Frozen," known for "The Book of Mormon"), collaborating with director Thomas Kail and writer Stephen Levenson, the series features an aspiring writer, Lindsay (Mae Whitman), chucking it all, including her caricature of a boyfriend, to see if she can make it as a writer in New York.

