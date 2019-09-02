The Hot Air Balloon Festival at Callaway Gardens on Labor Day Weekend offered a perfect weekend day trip for adventurers looking to spend a weekend in a beautiful setting or a unique evening enjoying food, music and the glow of the unique balloons.
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Newsletter
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
Sports Newsletter
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Earl W. Hiers, Jr.
- Stephen Goss
- GBI crime lab report rules the death of Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Goss a suicide
- Lee County to host Virginia private school with top recruits
- Mayoral candidate Tracy Taylor to take leave without pay to pursue office
- Downtown shooting is ninth Albany homicide of year
- Georgia Trust ramble to include Cuthbert
- Lamonte Muff
- Albany City Commission looking to fill five board vacancies
- Albany City Commission deals another blow to solar farm in south Albany