Usher and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons were reunited on Saturday 25 years after Lee Simmons appeared in the singer's "Nice & Slow" music video -- all thanks to Kim Kardashian.

The reality star took her friends, including sister Khloe Kardashian and Lee Simmons, to Las Vegas to see Usher's residency show and documented the moment on her Instagram Stories when a bare-chested Usher approached Lee Simmons to serenade her with the nostalgic track.

