featured Vachik Mangassarian, 'N.C.I.S.' actor, dies of complications from Covid-19 By Marianne Garvey Jan 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Actor Vachik Mangassarian has died of Covid-19 complications, according to his manager. He was 78. Matt Carr/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Actor Vachik Mangassarian has died of Covid-19 complications, according to his manager.He was 78.Mangassarian, a character actor who appeared on "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "The Mentalist," was vaccinated, his manager Valerie McCaffrey told CNN.He was most recently filming an upcoming movie with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda called "Moving On." He had shared photos of himself with the actresses on Facebook. An Iran-born Armenian, Mangassarian moved to Los Angeles as a young man. He was working as a waiter when he landed his first film role in "The South's Shark" in 1978.His list of TV credits includes appearances in "JAG," "NYPD Blue" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and more. He also anchored his own radio and television show, "The Armenian National Network."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Coronavirus Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical Infectious Diseases Life Forms Microscopic Life Respiratory Diseases Society Viruses Arts And Entertainment Celebrity And Pop Culture Vachik Mangassarian Show Broadcasting Events Cinema Valerie Mccaffrey Cable News Network Television Show Radio Show Complication Covid-19 