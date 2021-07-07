Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COOK...SOUTHWESTERN IRWIN... BERRIEN...SOUTHEASTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL... COLQUITT...TIFT AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL NOON EDT... At 1040 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lakeland to 10 miles northeast of Pavo. Movement was northwest at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Sylvester, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Norman Park, Lenox, Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Riverside, Schley and Berlin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. &&