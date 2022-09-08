valdosta symphony.jpg

The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Howard Hsu, will be featured in a 3 p.m. performance at the TCHS Performing Arts Center on Sept. 25 as the opener in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.

TIFTON — The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra will present the first of what ABAC officials are calling "five scintillating events" in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Sept. 25 with a 3 p.m. performance at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center.

Winner of The American Prize for Orchestral Performance, the orchestra, conducted by Howard Hsu, returns to Tifton with a concert featuring Dvorak’s bright and energetic “Carnival Overture, Op. 92” as well as Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” based on contemporary fairy tales

