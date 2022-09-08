The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Howard Hsu, will be featured in a 3 p.m. performance at the TCHS Performing Arts Center on Sept. 25 as the opener in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series.
TIFTON — The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra will present the first of what ABAC officials are calling "five scintillating events" in the ABAC Presents! Performing Arts Series from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Sept. 25 with a 3 p.m. performance at the Tift County High School Performing Arts Center.
Winner of The American Prize for Orchestral Performance, the orchestra, conducted by Howard Hsu, returns to Tifton with a concert featuring Dvorak’s bright and energetic “Carnival Overture, Op. 92” as well as Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” based on contemporary fairy tales
Also featured in the concert will be the orchestral adaptation of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” which ends with a flourish with the magnificent movement, “The Great Gate of Kyiv.”
Other events in the series include the Atlanta Chamber Players on Oct. 10, the California Guitar Trio on Feb. 26, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band on March 14 and trumpeter Scotty Barnhart with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 20.
A season subscription to the series is now available for $80 per person. Individual tickets for each event also are available at a cost of $20 per event for adults and $10 per event for youths.
To purchase tickets, interested persons can visit arts.abac.edu or call the ABAC Ticket Line at (229) 391-4895.
For the ABAC Tifton Arts & Culture Season, the series sponsors include Laurie and John Bolen, Checkers/Captain D’s, and Southwell. Julie Hunt is a unique event sponsor, and preferred sponsors include South Georgia Banking Co., The Floor Shoppe at Glynn Hendricks Interiors, and Dr. Bret Wagenhorst.
Community partner sponsors are Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals, Ann Herzog, Dr. Larry and Mary Newton, Prince Automotive, and Tifton Housing Authority/McDonalds. Friends of the arts sponsors are Dr. Charlotte and Norris Klesman, Dr. Steve and Jeannie Rigdon, and Powell and Wanda Gaines. The exclusive hotel sponsor is Hilton Garden Inn of Tifton.
