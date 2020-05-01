Vanessa Bryant remembers Gigi on what would have been her 14th birthday

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her daughter Gianna on Friday on what would have been her 14th birthday.

Gigi, as she was affectionately known by friends and family, died along with her father, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January in Calabasas, California.

Her mother posted a photo showing the teen smiling and sporting Mickey Mouse gear. She wrote: "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna."

"Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever," Bryant wrote. "I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Like her dad, Gianna was a talented basketball player and was known as Mambacita, a Spanish-language spin on her father's famous nickname, Black Mamba.