'Velma' tries to milk grown-up laughs out of 'Scooby-Doo's' pre-dog days

Mindy Kaling provides the voice of the title character in "Velma," premiering on HBO Max.

 HBO Max

"This is my story, told my way," the title character narrates at the outset of "Velma," an adult-oriented take on "Scooby-Doo" that demonstrates the limits of stretching what amounts to a one-note joke into a series. Sporadically witty but ultimately rather tedious, the HBO Max comedy leverages more than a half-century of name equity to yield an animated prequel that's definitely not for kids, meddling or otherwise.

Playing revisionist games with "Scooby-Doo" has become a fashionable pastime, including a recent movie that established Velma's LGBTQ credentials, which not surprisingly garnered a fair amount of media attention.

