Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski collision case

Gwyneth Paltrow enters a Utah courtroom on March 30 for the trial over a 2016 skiing collision.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

A Utah jury has found Gwyneth Paltrow not liable in a 2016 ski collision case. Paltrow was also victorious in her counterclaim against the man who sued her.

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, sued Paltrow, an Oscar-winning actor and the founder and CEO of Goop, over lasting injuries he said he sustained when the two collided at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah more than seven years ago.

Tags