ALBANY – OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex, introduced Victor Landry as the facility’s new general manager on Friday.
Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheatre.
“I’m excited to join the talented team at Flint River Entertainment Complex,” Landry said. “As a product of an HBCU and having been raised in a military community, Albany will feel just like home. I look forward to helping elevate the entertainment offerings at the complex and supporting the Albany and Dougherty County community, as well as continuing to be an entertainment destination in southwest Georgia.”
Prior to joining the Flint River Entertainment Complex, Landry served in several roles within the OVG360 family of venues in the southeastern United States. Most recently, he served as assistant general manager at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville, N.C. He also opened the VSU Multi-Purpose Center at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., helping design, build and operate the newly built arena in 2016.
Having now worked within the venue management industry for almost two decades, Landry began his career as an event manager and quickly pursued roles in safety and security, and sales and marketing. He is an active member within the venue management industry, having held multiple positions with the International Association of Venue Managers, including leadership in the group's International Crowd Management Committee and its Life Safety Council.
“We are excited to see Victor join the Albany community and continue to grow the Flint River Entertainment Complex,” city Recreation Director Steven Belk said.
“Victor is the right leader to help take our beloved community complex in Albany to the next level,” Trent Merritt, OVG360’s regional vice president overseeing venues in the southeast, said. “Victor has great experience in the industry with similar facilities and markets. He’s shown a desire to be fully vested in the communities he serves, and I’m confident he will lead the continued growth of our business and community relationships in a positive direction.”
Flint River Entertainment Complex is owned by the city of Albany and is operated by OVG360. Located in Albany, the Flint River Entertainment Complex hosts live spectator events, banquets, meetings, trade shows, conferences, concerts and more. The complex prides itself on bringing quality entertainment to southwest Georgia.
OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes and surrounding communities.
With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health, public safety and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.