Albany's Operation Safe Space to offer cool spots, cold water to help residents deal with the heat

OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex, introduced Victor Landry as the complex’s new general manager on Friday.

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY – OVG360, which manages the Flint River Entertainment Complex, introduced Victor Landry as the facility’s new general manager on Friday.

Landry will oversee all aspects of facility operations, including booking, marketing, ticketing, vendor relations, sponsorship sales and financial management, at the Albany Civic Center, Albany Municipal Auditorium and Veterans Park Amphitheatre.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.