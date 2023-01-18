Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Overcast. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 11:04 am
Sounds like people may have been too fast and furious when it comes to casting Vin Diesel in the "Avatar" sequels.
It was April 2019 when Diesel posted a video on his verified Instagram account with "Avatar" director James Cameron saying the two were on the top-secret set of the movie franchise sequels.
"But I tell you, it's long overdue," Diesel said in the video. "There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from... And so all things come, I guess, to those that wait."
Despite what appeared to be the actor getting his dream to work with Cameron, "Avatar" producer Jon Landau reportedly told the publication Empire that people misunderstood.
"Vin was a fan," Landau said. "He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context."
CNN has reached out to reps for Diesel for comment.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Frances Patrick Estate Sales, LLC Certified Personal Prop…
SHIH-TZU PUPPIES FOR SALE Black & white spotted in co…
HOME FOR SALE in Albany: 3BR/2BA + bonus room, laundry ro…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.