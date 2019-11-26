CORDELE -- The Dearing, a historic 1925 platform, office car, has been relocated to the SAM Shortline, the state of Georgia’s historic excursion train, at Georgia Veterans State Park in Cordele.
The car’s first run will be a fundraiser for Friends of the SAM to “Christmas In Plains” on Saturday.
Special events on the Dearing will include a welcome brunch at 11:30 a.m. at the state park and the trip from Georgia Veterans State Park to Plains and return. The introductory excursion will include a chef-prepared three-course meal following a tree-lighting in Plains. Tickets are limited and can be reserved at https://samshortline.com/.
For the last seven years, the Dearing has provided luxury land excursions on the Amtrak system, traveling behind regularly scheduled passenger trains. Dearing has also served as the VIP car on special charter trains. She has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and on NPR’s “All Things Considered.”
The vintage car is owned by Columbus residents Borden Black and Nelson McGahee.
More information and pricing on the “Christmas in Plains” excursion is available at https://www.samshortline.com/.
The historic SAM Shortline train travels from downtown Cordele through Georgia Veterans State Park in Crisp County and the towns of Leslie, Americus, Plains and Archery in Sumter County, along the route of the original 1880s Savannah, Americus, Montgomery (SAM) Railway. SAM operates under the Southwest Georgia Railroad Excursion Authority, It is staffed by volunteers and by Georgia Department of Natural Resources and State Parks and Historic Sites employees.