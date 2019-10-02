TIFTON — Violet Bell performing artists Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez will sing and play their original songs as a part of the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Bainbridge Carter Arts and Lecture Series at the Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center at 6 p.m. on Oct 17.
Violet Bell’s origins go back to 2016 when Ross enlisted Ruiz-Lopez as a multi-instrumentalist for a live album recording with only two weeks to prepare. The performance was outstanding, and their debut EP, “Dream the Wheel,” was released in 2017. Violet Bell has been making music ever since.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Violet Bell perform at the Kirbo Center,” Michael Kirkland, executive director of ABAC Bainbridge, said. “I believe they will light up the stage with their music, and we are excited to invite the community out for this fun evening.”
Violet Bell’s songs cover the waterfront from folk to soul. Ross and Ruiz-Lopez draw inspiration from the natural world, ancient mythology and the green hills of the Piedmont. The duo from Chapel Hill, N.C., call their music “Americosmic.”
Now in its seventh season, the Carter Arts and Lecture Series features compelling speakers, distinguished authors and performing artists at ABAC Bainbridge. Kirkland said the events are designed to bring ABAC students and the community together to educate, inspire, and spark imagination.
Other presentations in the Carter Arts and Lecture Series include poet David Baker on Nov. 4, comedy vocalists Three Redneck Tenors on Jan. 16, Mike Wiley in “Breach of Peace” on Feb. 21, historian Michael Francis on March 12, and jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 17. The Series is sponsored by the Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation.
Tickets for the series are $40 for adults and $15 for students 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/Carter or by calling (229) 243-6980. Individual tickets for Violet Bell’s performance are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information on any of the performances, interested persons can call (229) 391-4895.