Every tragedy now seems to warrant made-for-TV anniversary coverage, and so it is with "Waco: American Apocalypse," a three-part Netflix docuseries detailing the 51-day standoff between federal law enforcement and cult leader David Koresh. What sets this project apart is its spare presentation and extraordinary access to unseen video, including grainy footage shot within the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit.

Talking to an array of those involved in the siege on both sides of the walls of Koresh's Texas compound, director Tiller Russell admirably provides context to what transpired. That includes the buildup to and immediate aftermath of those events, as well as the lingering influence of "Waco" as a rallying cry for extremists, Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh among them.

Tags