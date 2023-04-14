At first blush another anniversary-timed Waco movie/miniseries/documentary seems unnecessary, especially because we had another docuseries addition to that last bucket on Netflix. But "Waco: The Aftermath" justifies its existence by spinning those events forward, chillingly portraying the Oklahoma City bombing and rise in militia movements that grew out of the standoff.

It helps that Michael Shannon (also seen in another recent Showtime limited series, "George & Tammy") and John Leguizamo (more briefly) reprise their roles from the 2018 miniseries, while "Euphoria's" Keean Johnson takes over from Taylor Kitsch as a young David Koresh, shown in flashbacks that chart his rise within the Branch Davidian cult. (Koresh does so by having a sexual dalliance with its leader, played by "Succession's" J. Smith Cameron, carving out a niche when it comes to slightly twisted relationships with younger men.)

