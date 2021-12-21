CORDELE — Tickets for SpeedFest 2022 at the Watermelon Capital Speedway here are now available at a discounted cost, officials at the speedway announced.
“The perfect Christmas gift for the race fan in your family is now available, as advance-sale discounted tickets are online for SpeedFest 2022, presented by Racing America at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele,” speedway officials said in a news release.
The Jan. 28-29 event will feature five classes of racing, headlined by the ARCA/CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series Super Late Models.”
In addition to the Super Late Model class, the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour Pro Late Models and INEX Legend cars also will be on the schedule, as they normally are for the SpeedFest event. New to this year’s event will be the modifieds, co-sanctioned by the Modifieds of Mayhem and Midwest Modifieds Tour. Also joining this year’s card will be the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks, for their first visit to the track.
SpeedFest is a long-running event that has been sanctioned by the Champion Racing Association since 2005, when it was held at USA International Speedway in Lakeland, Fla. The event then moved to Lanier Speedway in Georgia from 2009-2011. In 2012, SpeedFest found a long-time home at Watermelon Capital Speedway, where it has run every year since.
The winners’ list is a who’s who in racing: Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Bubba Pollard, Jeff Choquette, Chandler Smith, Harrison Burton, Corey Heim, Connor Okrzesik, Eddie Hoffman, Mike Fritts, and Charlie Menard have all claimed SpeedFest victories.
Jan. 28 will feature practice and pole day for all five classes with on-track activity beginning at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 will be feature day with all five of the main events. The day will begin with an autograph session at 11:30 a.m. with racing at 1 p.m.
Advance-sale discount tickets are available for $25 and include Friday’s practice/pole day as well as feature day Saturday. Tickets will be $5 more at the track on race day.
