Wayne Shorter, a Grammy-winning saxophonist and composer who helped shaped the sound of contemporary jazz, has died, according to his publicist.
He was 89.
Shorter died Thursday in Los Angeles, his publicist Cem Kurosman with Blue Note Records told CNN in an email. No cause of death was shared.
Shorter has been nominated for 23 Grammys and has won 12 times. His very first Grammy nomination was in 1973 at the 15th Grammy Awards, with his most recent win coming in January of this year for best improvised jazz solo performance for "Endangered Species."
At the age of 16, Shorter started on the clarinet, but later turned his focus to the tenor sax before entering New York University in 1952. Upon graduating in 1956, he played with jazz pianist Horace Silver until he was drafted into the Army where he served for two years, per the artist's biography on Bluenote.com.
This story is developing.
