WEATHER
Sunny, cool
ARTIST
Terrance, International Studies Elementary School
QUOTE
"There are some things you learn best in calm, and some in storm."
Willa Cather, writer (1873-1947)
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Warning, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
