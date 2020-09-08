ATLANTA — Because of COVID-19, many performing arts organizations are considering live streaming events or presenting prerecorded performances online. But there are many legal issues for presenters and artists to consider before moving into this new realm of arts programming.
On Sept. 16 from noon-1 p.m., Georgia Lawyers for the Arts and Georgia Council for the Arts are presenting a webinar on the “Legal Issues of Live Streaming.” This session will present a broad overview of the issues performing arts organizations and artists should consider before live streaming or presenting taped events. Participants may ask questions of the presenter.
The training session will be presented by Kelly Bray, who oversees the Georgia PATENTS program and manages GLA’s legal services. Bray obtained her LLM from Vanderbilt Law School in 2016 and was the recipient of the Scholastic Excellence Award in Copyright Law. In 2016, she also attended the 17th International Copyright Law Summer Course at the University of Amsterdam, Institute for Information Law. She received her JD degree from Dalhousie University and her MBA from the University of Toronto.
Bray has more than 10 years experience in the film and television industry, having worked for producers and international distributors of live action and animated productions. She has independently produced two feature films, both of which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her experience also includes six years with a boutique branding, research and valuation company.
The webinar is free, but reservations are required. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/legal-issues-of-livestreaming-tickets-119431094619.
Georgia Lawyers for the Arts is a nonprofit organization that provides legal assistance and educational programming to artists and arts organizations. Visit glarts.org.
Georgia Council for the Arts is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. Visit www.gaarts.org.
