LEESBURG -- Hootie's Horse Haven will host a two-day Gascon Horsemanship Clinic on Saturday and Sunday.
The clinic will be a unique opportunity to have world-renowned horse trainer Michael Gascon work one-on-one with riders and horses. Gascon works with both gaited and non-gaited horses of all kinds. The clinic schedule will allow him to work with approximately 10 horses per day at the Leesburg clinic. He works with the horses to discover their unique personalities while modifying unwanted behaviors and habits.
As a fifth-generation horseman, Gascon has been around horses all of his life. The Gascon family has more than 400 years of combined horse experience. As a family, they run Horse Haven Paso Finos in Poplarville, Miss., and Gascon Horsemanship.
The Gascon family motto is "The family that trains together wins together." The whole family works together as they ride show horses, train warm bloods, start colts, work cattle, run barrels, and practice shooting while mounted. They are comfortable in arenas and round pens, working with beautiful animals and their owners as they teach the necessary skills for owner and horse to form a bond and become a team.
Gascon has studied at the School of Equestrian Arts in Spain and traveled extensively to England, Germany, Denmark, Mexico, Canada, Mongolia and Australia, competing and training horses. His travels have taught him things about other countries and their cultures as it relates to their forms of horsemanship.
Gascon Horsemanship strives to ignite the horseman in each owner at the clinics. People can bring their horses or just attend the clinic to observe. His clinics are a gathering of people who have horses or love horses. The clinic at Hootie's Horse Haven will be a unique and memorable horse experience.
For more information, visit gasconhorsemanship.com.
