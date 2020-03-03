TIFTON – The air at Tifton’s Fullwood Park will begin to fill with the scent of hardwood smoke and music Friday as the annual Rhythm & Ribs BBQ Festival gets underway. A kick-off party, featuring music by Daniel Parrish and The Pine Box Dwellers, will begin at 6 p.m.
Parking for the festival is free, and a golf cart shuttle service will be available for those who are not able to park on site. A variety of shuttle services will be available for attendees. Check the official festival website or Facebook page for more details.
Alcoholic beverages and coolers are prohibited. However, a bar will be on site for those in search of an adult beverage. All pets must be on a leash.
Admission to the festival is free, and there are a number of free activities for this year’s attendees. A wide array of pay-to-play activities and venues will be a part of the festival as well. Vendors also will sell festival foods, beverages and arts and crafts items.
Activities for children will include bounce houses, slides, a mechanical bull, a 400-foot zipline and a climbing wall.
On the second day of the festival, Saturday activities will feature a community stage with Line Dance Fever, performances by SCOUT and other activities.
Entertainment on the main stage will begin at 10 a.m. with Sabrina Solo followed by:
-- 11:30 a.m. Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers
-- 1 p.m. Hannah Anders
-- 2:30 p.m. Legendary JC’s
-- 5:30 p.m. Oliver Hazard
-- 6:30 p.m. AJ GHENT
-- 8:30 p.m. Molly Tuttle
Barbecue teams will be judged in two categories: professional and backyard. The competition is sanctioned by the Georgia BBQ Association for its members. The backyard competition is open to anyone. The barbecue awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. This year 60 teams have entered the competition.
More information and last-minute festival updates are available at www.tiftonribsfest.com or on Facebook at the Tifton Rhythm & Ribs Festival page. The festival promises something for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.