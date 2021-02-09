ALBANY — Every month at Tadpole Time, the Flint RiverQuarium will explore a different environmental theme for the youngest visitors. Tadpole Time includes a story, songs and activities with time to enjoy the Flint RiverQuarium individually after spending time together. Tadpole Time is designed especially for parents and pre-schoolers. It’s free with your RiverQuarium membership or with regular admission.
Events planned at the RiverQuarium include:
Imagination Theater: Feb. 13-April 30, Valentine movies
Adventure Seekers: Feb. 20, 11 a.m.
This month’s Adventure Seekers theme is Fantastic Fish. Enjoy the Rainbow Fish, then learn about fish coloration, why some are colorful and others blend. Participants will create their own reef. Fun for the whole family. Included with admission to the Flint RiverQuarium/free for members.
Weekend Presentations: Every weekend the RiverQuarium features presentations by our education department to help tell the story of the animals and exhibits at the aquarium. Each weekend different creatures are highlighted, but visitors can always count on:
Saturdays & Sundays:
♦ 11:30 a.m. — Tank Talk featuring one of our exhibits;
♦ 2 p.m. — Dive show interpretation of Blue Hole exhibit dive (weather permitting);
♦ 3:30 p.m. — Animal Encounter featuring an up-close look at individual animals
Guests can be assured that the Flint RiverQuarium is following all recommended CDC guideline for cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing. Mask wearing is encouraged with each visit.
