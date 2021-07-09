Disney+ has released the trailer for their animated series, "What If...?"
It features the late Chadwick Boseman as a version of his "Black Panther" character Prince T'Challa called "Star-Lord."
The actor died last August after battling cancer. He was 43.
Boseman's final onscreen role was in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman and his "Ma Rainey" co-star, Viola Davis, made history at the SAG Awards after they became the first Black man and Black woman to win best lead actor an actress in the same year.
The star also won a Golden Globe, a Critic's Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for the role.
The Marvel Studios animated series begins streaming August 11.
