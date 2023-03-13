With the third anniversary of the start of Covid-19 lockdowns coming up this month, Oscar Sunday this year felt like a time stars were finally more relaxed and open to being out and about and mingling. That freewheeling ease was in full effect at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills overnight.

While newly minted Oscar darling Jamie Lee Curtis was surely fast asleep by the point the party was peaking, the night's three other victors in acting categories -- Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser -- were all in attendance, receiving endless showers of praise and congratulatory wishes. Fraser got a celebratory hug from previous Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin. A few moments later, he was seen catching up with his "Blast from the Past" costar Alicia Silverstone, in what surely was a blast from the past (that film, costarring Oscar-winners Sissy Spacek and Christopher Walken, came out a full 24 years ago).

