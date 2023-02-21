For years, J.K. Rowling, one of the best-selling authors of all time, has made inflammatory comments about transgender people, particularly trans women, using dehumanizing language and baselessly accusing them of harming cisgender women. Her words have disappointed legions of "Harry Potter" fans and even the stars who brought Rowling's books to life.

Now, a podcast called "The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling" indicates she'll discuss the reaction to those anti-trans comments -- in addition to discussing her journey as an author -- with host Megan Phelps-Roper, a high-profile former member of the anti-LGBTQ Westboro Baptist Church. Even before its release, the podcast was met with criticism by LGBTQ advocates for seemingly siding with Rowling based on the title alone.

