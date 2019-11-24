Sunday's American Music Awards is set to deliver some major performances, musicians old and new, and of course, some Taylor Swift drama.
Here's everything to know about one of music's biggest nights:
Where to watch
The awards kick off on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
The host
Ciara will host the show this year.
Performers
Viewers will see a wide mix of performances, including Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, and a much anticipated number from Taylor Swift.
Speaking of Swift
The singer is set to perform a medley of her hits, but will she include songs from the masters that Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun now own? She's allowed to, but it's not clear if she will after a public dispute with her former label. In a statement released Monday, Big Machine Records said it had "agreed to grant all licenses of their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms."
The nominees
Post Malone leads the nominations with seven total. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow with six. Swift has five nominations and will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.
A full list of nominees follows below.
Artist of the Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Marshmello and Bastille, "Happier"
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
Post Malone and Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Tour of the Year
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Halsey, "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist -- Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist -- Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group -- Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"
Taylor Swift, "Lover"
Favorite Song -- Pop/Rock
Halsey, "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco, "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
Favorite Male Artist -- Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist -- Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group -- Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album -- Country
Kane Brown, "Experiment"
Dan + Shay, "Dan + Shay"
Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"
Favorite Song - Country
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay, "Speechless"
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Favorite Artist -- Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album -- Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, "Championships"
Post Malone, "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Travis Scott, "Astroworld"
Favorite Song -- Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"
Post Malone, "Wow."
Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"
Favorite Male Artist -- Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favorite Album -- Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, "Indigo"
Khalid, Free "Spirit"
Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"
Favorite Song -- Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Talk"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist -- Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
"A Star Is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"