When some of your favorite shows are returning with new episodes By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Sep 1, 2021 The fall TV season is almost here, so what better time to highlight some of television's most-anticipated returns?Call it a preview. Call it a calendar. Just don't call it comprehensive. Do you know how many TV shows exist right now?September 2 "A.P. Bio" (Peacock)September 3"Billions" (Showtime)September 7"Queen Sugar" (OWN)September 10"Lucifer: The Final Season" (Netflix)September 17"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)September 20"Dancing With the Stars" (ABC), this time with the show's first-ever same-sex dancing pair"The Voice" (NBC)"9-1-1" (Fox)"Bob Hearts Abishola" (CBS)"NCIS" (CBS)September 21"The Resident" (FOX), now with less Emily VanCamp"FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS)"New Amsterdam" (NBC)September 22"Survivor" (CBS)"Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" (NBC)"Masked Singer" (FOX)"The Goldbergs" (ABC), which is kicking off with a tribute to the late George Segal"The Conners" (ABC)"A Million Little Things" (ABC)"Dear White People" (Netflix)September 23"Law & Order: SVU" (NBC)September 24"Dateline" (NBC)September 26"The Simpsons" (FOX)"Bob's Burgers" (FOX)"The Rookie" (ABC)September 27"The Good Doctor" (ABC)September 30"Station 19" (ABC)"Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)"Big Sky" (ABC) October TBD"Succession" (HBO)"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)October 1"Blue Bloods" (CBS)"Magnum P.I." (CBS)"S.W.A.T." (CBS)October 3"Call the Midwife" (PBS)October 6"Tough As Nails" (CBS), but I wish it was "Amazing Race."October 7"Young Sheldon" (CBS), who in season 5 can't be all that young anymore"Bull" (CBS)October 8"Shark Tank" (ABC)"Nancy Drew" (CW)"Leverage: Redemption" (IMDb TV)October 10"NCIS: Los Angeles" (CBS)"SEAL Team" (CBS)October 13"Legends of Tomorrow" (The CW)"Batwoman" (The CW)"The Sinner" (USA Network)October 14"Project Runway" (Bravo)October 15"You" (Netflix)October 17"Fear the Walking Dead" (AMC)October 21"The Blacklist" (NBC)October 28"Walker" (The CW)The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 