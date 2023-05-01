Watergate meets "Veep" in "White House Plumbers," an at-times-surreal HBO limited series that occasionally feels a little too over the top, mostly because the real-life characters actually were. At its best, it's a lightweight companion to "All the President's Men," presenting the flip side of all that planning and frantic covering up by what amounted to Keystone Criminals.

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux portray E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, the two minor players in the bigger scheme of things that masterminded the plot. The pair sought to ingratiate themselves to the Nixon administration with a bag of "dirty tricks" to help ensure his reelection, leading to Watergate and breaking into the office of Vietnam whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg's psychologist.

