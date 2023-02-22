Even after the shocking Season 2 finale of "White Lotus," the Emmy-winning series is still surprising viewers.

Executive producer David Bernad spoke at the Berlinale Series Market -- an event for TV industry professionals -- in Germany on Wednesday, and revealed that "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" star Evan Peters almost played Ethan, Aubrey Plaza's character Harper's on-screen husband in the hit HBO show. (CNN and HBO are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

