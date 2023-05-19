(CNN) — “White Men Can’t Jump” doesn’t exactly work overtime to bring Ron Shelton’s 1992 comedy into the 21st century, blandly updating the concept while sacrificing some of its charm. Featuring Sinqua Walls and the screen debut of rapper Jack Harlow, the movie serves as a low-key NBA-playoffs-timed addition to Hulu’s lineup, which makes sense, since it likely would have struggled to put up many points at the box office.

The basic template hasn’t changed a whole lot, as Kamal (Walls) and Jeremy (Harlow) get thrown together after a macho shooting contest, turning to hustling on the court in a semi-desperate attempt to earn extra cash and help their strained relationships. For Kamal, that’s his partner (Teyana Taylor), who wants to open her own salon, while Jeremy risks messing things up with his teacher/choreographer girlfriend (Laura Harrier).

